Famous Kumawood star, Akyere Bruwaa, never lets an opportunity to praise her children slip past.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram to send her two sons a special shout-out for the role they play in her life as protectors.

She shared a photo capturing them in their signature pose – Akyere sitting, while her two sons stood by her side.

Her sons are socialite Paa Kwasi who doubles as her official publicist and Nana Kay, her right hand man.

She prayed for divine wisdom for her children for them to enjoy the fruits of their labour in due time.

“May the divine wisdom that comes from The Almighty God go with you today and always. May God bless you with what you pray for, reward you with what you work for, grant you what you hope for, surprise you with what you have not asked for and take you to the highest level beyond any human expectations in Jesus’ Mighty Name,” she captioned the photo.