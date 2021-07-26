Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has popped up with another eye-popping video.

This time, Maame Serwaa was spotted ‘feeling’ herself while jamming to some music inside her home.

In the video, the actress was seen wearing a bodycon top over a pair of tight jeans.

Wearing very long hair, Maame Serwaa had her hands all over her hair as she dances to B4Bonah’s My Girl song featuring King Promise.

READ ALSO:

All through her dance, the actress was turning around and flaunting her good looks.

Maame Serwaa’s video was first spotted on Instagram blog, Sweet_Maame_Adowa.

Many of the actress’ fans have been reacting.