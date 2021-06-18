Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, is on the lips of her fans after her latest video popped up on social media.

Maame Serwaa was recorded flaunting herself as she walks majestically, to-and fro, for the camera to capture her in all angles.

She put her cleavages on display, as she rocks a low-bust, short dress.

She also attracted her fans with her unusual backside by flipping her long hair to expose her ‘goodies’.

Known in her private life as Clara Benson, the on-screen goddess’ video has since garnered mixed reactions, with some claiming she is deviating from her ‘good girl’ lifestyle.

Video below: