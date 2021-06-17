Fans have described socialite and songstress Hajia4Reall as a wife material after a video of her pounding fufu went viral.

The 28-year-old posted the video that has won her many suitors on Instagram, to prove she is a strong African woman.

The video has Hajia standing steadily behind the mortar as she assisted another lady who helped in turning and missing the cooked cassava into fufu.

The video of the rare action by her has since garnered over 60,000 views and 1,200 comments.

Video below: