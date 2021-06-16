Actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, has announced her repentance, for which she was spotted giving thanks in church.

She announced some time back that she has been sick since the beginning of the year, and her situation has taught her the essence of prayer.

After her sickness was overturned, the miracle has touched her heart as she dedicates her life to God.

In some photos she posted on social media, she wrote that: “I’m soo happy with living in Christ, the best feeling ever, so glad I found him.”

She was also captured in church, taking selfies after the service.

Her dressing has since set tongues wagging as she deviates from her usual body-hugging clothes and shorts.

She was rocking an orange shirt which fully covered her cleavage and a long skirt, and for the first in a long time, she stepped out without make-up.

