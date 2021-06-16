Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has debunked media reports claiming the government has entered into an agreement to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for $26 dollars per dose.

According to him, the only agreement the government signed was with a middleman at a rate of $18.5 per dose.

His comments come on the back of claims by the Minority in Parliament that the government is using Covid-19 to amass wealth.

But speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mr Agyeman-Manu said despite the government’s efforts to get vaccines, it will use proper procedures to secure them.

He urged Ghanaians to have hope as the government continues to engage development partners to procure vaccines to complete second dose vaccination programme.

He stated the government is in talks with the United States and United Kingdom governments to secure vaccines and cautioned against any form of jubilation over the fight against COVID-19 despite the successes chocked through proactive measures.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the country’s active cases of COVID-19 have drastically reduced to 1,190 with 789 deaths as at June 15, 2021.