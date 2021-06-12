The Minority in Parliament is demanding an abrogation of contract with UAE-based Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for the supply of Sputnik vaccines from Russia at $19 per dose.

According to them, President Nana Akufo-Addo must directly engage Russian President, Vladimir Putin to secure the vaccines.

The government said that after weeks of failing to get the vaccine directly from direct channels, it received an offer from businessman Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and proceeded to place an order for 300,000 doses at a cost of $5.7 million.

This, according to the government follows a rather successful downwards negotiation of the Sputnik V vaccine price from a higher price to 19$.

A statement, issued by the Ministry of Health, explained the $19 price is as result of government’s direct negotiation with a businessman rather than seeking to obtain the vaccines on a government to government basis which is cheaper yet difficult to push through.

But addressing a press conference on Friday, the Minority Spokesperson on Health and Juaboso MP, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, said the deal was a rip-off.

He further questioned whether Ghanaians who took the Astrazaneca vaccine as their first jabs are going to receive Sputnik V as their second and the health implications