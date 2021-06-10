Government says it rather successfully negotiated downwards the price of the Sputnik V vaccine from a higher price to 19$.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health says the $19 price is as result of government’s direct negotiation with a businessman rather than seeking to obtain the vaccines on a government to government basis which is cheaper yet difficult to push through.

This comes on the back of an investigation by a Norwegian newspaper, VG demanding answers as the government was accused of buying the vaccines at the $19 price per dose despite global competitive prices hovering around $10.

The paper also alleges one of the intermediaries negotiating the deal is wanted by Norwegian Police for alleged financial crimes.

Lead investigator at VG newspaper, Markus Tobiassen indicated that the numbers put out by government on the procurement do not add up.

But in the latest press release, the Health Ministry debunked these claims saying negotiations started from a price of $25 dollars which government says is a result of cost build-up to the $10 ex-factory price.

It takes into account and transportation, shipment, insurance and special storage charges, according to the June 9 statement signed by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari.

Government explains that after weeks of failing to get the vaccine directly from direct channels, it received an offer from businessman Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and proceeded to place an order for 300,000 doses at a cost of $5.7 million.

It further added that the ministry says it is yet to be delivered but it has the option to opt out if the supply terms are not met.

