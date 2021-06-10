Popular Ghanaian Prophet, Nigel Gaisie, claims God he knows when he would die as a result of a revelation made to him by God.

“I know when I will die that is why I cry during worship; God gives us to you [congregation] as a gift but you kill us before our time,” he bemoaned.

He made the comment while reacting to the demise of renowned Nigerian televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, TB Joshua.

He said African men of God die early because of persecutions by Africans.

He argued that White men of God live longer than African men of God.

He cited the likes of televangelists Billy Graham, Reinhard Bonnke among others, who to him, died in their old age but African preachers like Bishop Benson Idahosa died at age 57 because he was highly dishonoured.

He also blamed Nigerians for TB Joshua’s death, stressing they called him fake Prophet.

Prophet Nigel, who obviously didn’t sound happy, was heard saying “… if not for the advice some of you give, I would have left Ghana. We come as a gift to our generation and you use your evil mouth to stop us. That is why I cry in the church. I know why I’m crying because I know when God will take me away and it will not be long. I will go; I’m telling you. No, I know what God has told me. That is why, when I am prophesying, I’m under worship; I cry because God has told me. He said he will take me away very soon because of how you, people, are handling us”.

He also sought to find out from his congregation if he has loyal ”soldiers” who will stand with him in his days of troubles and persecution.

”Who will pray for me when I need prayers? Who will speak pleasant things to me… you know you don’t know the bullets… we don’t sleep,” he exclaimed.

The controversial Prophet advised his congregants and Africans to cherish their men of God, stating they [African preachers] are gifts from God to them.