The Ministry of Health (MOH) has revealed it will in due course respond to allegations surrounding the purchase of Sputnik vaccines into the country.

The Ministry, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Elorm Ametepe, said it will also detail processes involved in the procurement of the vaccines.

The statement did not, however state any specific timeline.

This comes on the back of allegations that the Ministry procured the vaccines through a middleman which was overpriced.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh who spoke to JoyNews, Tuesday, June 8, accused some state officials of exploiting the government’s fight against the pandemic.

According to him, Ghana is purchasing Sputnik vaccines that cost $10 per dose at a price of $19 per dose.

His comment follows a Norwegian Newspaper, VG report, that revealed that the Ghanaian officials are paying almost double the market price in procuring some Sputnik vaccines.

The report further revealed that the Norwegian Police is on a manhunt for one of the intermediaries who negotiated the deal on the charges of financial crime.

Urging the public to disregard the report which has gone viral, the Health Ministry assured it will soon present the facts about the processes.

Read the statement below: