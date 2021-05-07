Ghana has today, May 7, taken delivery of 350,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to get its vaccination programme back on track.

Last month, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, assured Ghanaians that the government was working assiduously to procure the next batch of the vaccines.

READ ALSO:

He explained that the delay in the procurement of additional Covid-19 vaccines was occasioned by the global scramble for vaccines and the unavailability of same.

This second batch of AstraZeneca vaccines forms part of a total of 1.3 million doses being distributed via the COVAX platform.

So far, a total of 850,000 vaccinations have been carried out in the country after the first batch of doses were received in February this year.