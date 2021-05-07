Popular Instagram and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has once again turned heads on social media with a video of herself dancing in different dresses in a studio.

In the video, Hajia Bintu appeared to be attending a video shoot session in a professional studio she posed for the camera.

The photo saw Hajia Bintu wearing many dresses.

However, what caught the attention of many of the video vixen’s fans was that Hajia Bintu put her dancing skills on display.

She was seen dancing with her backside to the camera.

Hajia Bintu was seen wearing a black dress and put her curves on display at one point in the video.

Another snippet of the video showed her wearing a skimpy red dress and flaunted what her ‘mama gave her’.

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to heap praises on the young video vixen.