A Reverend Sister has lost her battle against the pleasure of the flesh as she quits celibacy to tie the knot.

In some photos that have gone viral, the yet-to-be-identified Sister is seen in her white nun costume with her cross-chain.

In another photo, she was seen at a location for pre-wedding photoshoot with her police officer fiance, rocking matching outfits.

The main event to cancel her celibacy was a plush peach-themed engagement ceremony she held, where she was neatly dressed in her outfit and gele.

She is seen in the photos holding a calabash of palm wine, ready to present it to her ‘Mr Right’.

Netizens have applauded her for taking the bold step, rather than pursuing her Christian profession with hypocrisy.

Photos below: