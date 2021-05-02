There was drama at the Ankaful Prison in the Central Region after three persons smuggling suspected narcotics were busted.

Two suspects, identified as 36-year-old John Paintsil and 38-year-old Margaret Ampomah from Mankessim, were arrested at the prison premises.

John Paintsil

A third suspect also identified as Desmond Asamoah was later arrested in his home after the duo mentioned him as the sender.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, Supt Vincent Ziniel, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the Adom News.

He explained that the items were hidden in earthenware bowls locally known as apotoyewa and a wooden grinder, tapoli.

Desmond Asamoah arrested in his home

During interrogations, the suspects revealed they were convinced to smuggle the substance into the prison yard by Mr Asamoah , an ex-convict who was discharged in 2020.

Mr Paintsil amid tears denied knowledge of the suspected narcotics, stating he was only directed to assist Margarete in delivering the item whose contents he was not aware of.

Suspected narcotic at Ankaful prisons

ALSO READ:

Margarete on her part also denied knowledge of the goods, adding she only brought food to the inmates and not the suspected weed.

Upon his arrest, Mr Asamoah feigned sickness and complained of chest pains.

When he was sent to the Elmina Police Station, he refused to talk and was later sent to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Supt Ziniel lamented this was the third time persons from Mankessim have been busted for the same offences.

He has, therefore, appealed to the general public not to receive items from people to be delivered to inmates without knowing the content of the items.



He has also appealed to the government to support the service with appropriate logistics and equipment to enable them to easily detect contraband items since they normally rely on their own expertise and discretion.

Margarette Amponsah

Watch the video above attached above: