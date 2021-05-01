Minister for Communications and Digitisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced Ghana will soon begin a nationwide roaming service.

With this, people will no longer have to own sim cards from different network providers to access good networks in their location.

She explained sim cards will automatically be portable to available networks everywhere one may find him or herself.

She announced this on her Facebook page on Friday, April 30, 2021, though she did not give any timeline.

She wrote: Ghana to start a national roaming service and interoperability wherein areas your network provider have no coverage.

Your SIM is automatically ported unto the available network for the period of time you are within the no coverage area.

Read the post below: