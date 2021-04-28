The Minister for Communications and Digitalization has once again taken on Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, Samuel Nartey George, on issues surrounding the government’s acquisition of AirtelTigo.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Sam George have been engaged in an online debate over the cost of the telco company.

But, Ursula has maintained that the government bought the telecom company from previous owners, Bharti Airtel for just a dollar.

The debate between the two legislators has generated a lot of controversy on social media with many questioning, the state’s decision to acquire the company, citing value-for-money concerns.

Mr Sam George has, however, insisted that the government paid $25 million for the company.

He has described Mrs Owusu-Ekuful’s quotation of $1 as the value of the company as “an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians”, saying even the eyebrow pencil used by Mrs Owusu-Ekuful costs more than $1.

“What does she take us for? That she bought AirtelTigo for $1? How much is the eyebrow pencil she uses to draw her eyebrows and she thinks she can insult our intelligence?” the Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament quizzed.

In a rebuttal, the Communications Minister on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said she does not buy her eyebrow pencil.

“I get my eyebrow pencil for free but it is obvious Sam George does not understand mergers and acquisitions” he stated.

She cited the acquisition of Ashanti Goldfields Corporation (AGC) for a dollar to buttress her point.

She said it is clear Sam George did not understand the transaction and has now “exposed his ignorance for the whole world to see”.

“I signed the AirtelTigo contract. We acquired it for $1 simple!!” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful added.