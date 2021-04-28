Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu, has revealed the government has no intentions of managing AirtelTigo.

According to her, all the people working with AirtelTigo will continue with their work despite the government’s acquisition of the company.

She explained that the government will temporarily operate the national asset in the best interest of the nation.

“The government will ensure the protection of the interests of all employees, customers, and stakeholders.

“All expatriates will leave but most of the top managers are Ghanaians so they will maintain their jobs as well as the other staff,” she disclosed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Despite the backlash the transaction has been met with, the Ablekuma West MP said she believes the transaction was in the interest of the nation.

“Government had no choice in the acquisition of AirtelTigo. We did the right thing by stepping in the gap to prevent the company from collapsing,” she said.

Meanwhile, she has given the assurance to, at the right time, come out with all the details for the acquisition and management procedures of AirtelTigo.