Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, Samuel Nartey George, has rejected Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s assertion that AirtelTigo was acquired by the government for just a dollar.

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful had said in a Facebook post that AirtelTigo shares were acquired for just a dollar and not $25 million as purported.

“Some people find it very difficult to believe we can negotiate good deals for government. I signed the AirtelTigo contract. We acquired it for just a dollar….How much did we pay to acquire the company? $1 simple!!” she communicated.

READ ALSO:

She also described certain assertions made by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, regarding the deal as a “barefaced lie and a blatant untruth.”

“Someone, an MP, says he heard me say we paid $25 million. A barefaced lie…. blatant untruth. Please ask Sam George where he heard that. Then Sit back and listen to long, English grammar and drama…. just keep your eyes on the ball,” she added.

But in a rebuttal, Sam Nartey George accused the Communications Minister of insulting the intelligence of Ghanaians by stating that the shares of AirtelTigo were acquired for a dollar.

“What does she take us for? That she bought AirtelTigo for $1? How much is the eyebrow pencil she uses to draw her eyebrows and she thinks she can insult our intelligence?” he quizzed.