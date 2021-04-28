A former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has criticized the fundraising conversation started by President Akufo-Addo‘s for the Black Stars.

According to him, the real problem of the team is the fact that the team is no more special and not money as the president may be thinking.

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West has backed his point with the fact that the Black Stars have always been pampered with money but have gone to tournaments and return with nothing.

“The time the players are given money is when they disappoint us, especially when we promise them huge sums, they will spend our money and perform abysmally, ” he said in a radio interview.

He said a call up to the senior national team should be a motivation for players but the team is no more special, hence, every ordinary player can be invited to play.

ALSO READ:

“It is high time we got something else to motivate players than depending on money, you can even promise them $100 000 to win trophy and they will still fail,’’ he lamented.

He has urged the government to find ways to invest in other sporting activities than concentrating only football.