President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to corporate organizations to help government raise $25m to support the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The initiative is to help the team as they prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] that will be hosted in Cameroon and also embark on the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

President Akufo-Addo made the appeal when he hosted a breakfast fundraising ceremony for the Black Stars, at the Jubilee House on Monday, April 26.

He announced that government will provide $10m of the amount and as such, needs the help of corporate entities to raise the remaining $15m.

Corporate organizations present were mainly from the mining and energy sectors; and the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, his deputy designate Evans Bobie, GFA President Kurt Okraku, and Samuel Osei Kufuor representing Black Stars Coach C. K. Akunnor.

Enumerating some of the best performances by Black Stars, the Minister of Youth and Sports said the target for AFCON 2022 is to win the cup.

He also gave the assurance that all the funds raised will be put to judicious use as they ensure accountability.

Ghana has not won the Afcon trophy since 1982 despite playing in the 1992, 2010, and 2015 finals.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has, however, tasked CK Akonnor to end the country’s 39 years trophy drought next year.