Mohammed Salisu has said he is in no hurry to play for the Ghana Black Stars as he needs time to focus on his club side.

The Southampton defender failed to honour a call up to the Black Stars in 2019, citing injury problems.

After he joined the Premier League side, Salisu openly declared his readiness to play for the country.

In an interview with Mozzart Sport Kenya, the 22-year-old has confirmed that he would be proud to play for the Black Stars but will need time to focus on his club side.

“I’ll be so proud to play to my country, to play with Ghana, the national team,” the former Real Valladolid defender said.

“But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana,” he added.

Salisu joined the Saints from Real Valladolid in a €10.9m deal last summer injuries delayed his debut until February 2021.

Since then, he has made 10 appearances for Ralph Hassenhutl’s men in all competitions.

Meanwhile, head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor has continuously said the centre back remains crucial to his plans.