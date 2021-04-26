Medeama SC head coach, Yaw Preko believes his side took their chances against Asante Kotoko on Saturday in their matchday 21 game.

The Yellow and Mauve recorded an impressive 2-1 win over the Porcupine Warriors at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Despite Kotoko taking the lead through Emmanuel Gyamfi, the Tarkwa based side scored twice before the end of the first half.

Opoku Agyemang and Richard Boadu scored both goals for Medeama to end Mariano Barreto’s unbeaten run.

After the Preko believes it was about taking their chances against the Porcupine Warriors.

“It was a big win it was about taking our chances,” he told Asempa FM.

“We knew we were coming up against Asante Kotoko and playing against such clubs, you need to take your chances.

“We conceded an early goal but we scored and in some few minutes to the first half, we scored the winner so the second half was all about game management,” he added.

The all-important win has sent Medeama to the top of the league log with 36 points and will host Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 22 games this weekend at the Akoon Park.