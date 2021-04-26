A 21-year-old, Emmanuel Odame, is in police grips for allegedly defiling a kindergarten pupil at Komeso in Asante Akyem South municipality.

According to reports, the 4-year-old who stays close to her school was sent home to change her clothes after she defecated on herself.

However, she didn’t make it home when the suspect is said to have lured her into an uncompleted building where he had his way with her.

Emmanuel’s neighbour, who is said to have heard an unusual cry of a child, proceeded to its source, where she caught the suspect red-handed.

ALSO READ

According to the eyewitness, she caught the victim whose pant was down to his knee level, while holding the bent victim tight closer to his manhood.

The witness, reports suggest, marched the victim to her parents’ house with blood oozing from her private part, and a police report was subsequently made.

A medical form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to a hospital for examination while the accused person was arrested.