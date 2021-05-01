Western North Regional Minister, Rockyy Obeng, has vowed to rescue Ghana from the scourge of illegal mining known in local parlance as galamsey.

According to him, he has hit the ground running in his region to ensure an end to the illicit activity.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Obeng said he has been motivated by the extend of damage to river bodies in his region.

He said a surprise raid of an illegal mining site in Aowin constituency broke his heart due to the extend of damage of river bodies in the area.

The Western North Regional Minister has therefore resolved to arrest, prosecute and flush out these illegal mining activities from his region.

As part of his contribution to complement government efforts in fighting the menace, the Western North Regional Minister said he has formed a taskforce to police all river bodies in the area.

“If we don’t take drastic measures, galamsey will destroy our livelihoods and I have pledged to end it,” he noted.

He has also engaged with all stakeholders in the region, especially chiefs who are custodians of the lands to ensure he has their full support.

He appealed for more support to fight illegal mining and protect Ghana’s natural resource.