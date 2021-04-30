A driver and his mate have been injured in an accident on the Tema-Accra Motorway.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, on the Tema to Accra stretch near the Toll booth.

The accident involved a white Mitsubishi Canter van with registration number GM 4712-14, travelling from Tema to Accra.

An eyewitness, Isaac Nii Baah Quartey, said he was at his workstation when he heard a loud sound from the road.

He suspected a tyre burst so he rushed to the scene.

The driver, according to him, lost control and veered off the road, landing into the road median.

However, with the help of other bystanders, they managed to rescue them into a taxi and rushed them to the hospital