A photo has emerged online of Ghanaian singer Gyakie on a billboard in New York City in the United States of America.

The billboard is promoting EQUAL, an initiative by Spotify, the world’s biggest streaming service to push the craft of female artistes around the world.

Gyakie, who is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, the legendary Ghanaian highlife artiste, is the only African artiste to be a part of the inaugural class of the initiative.

In a press release acknowledging the recognition, the singer expressed how honoured she was to be featured on the platform.

“I am deeply honoured to be the first African woman to partner with Spotify for EQUAL. This is huge for so many women across the continent and the entire globe. I don’t take this lightly at all.” Ghanaians including Bisa Kdei, D Black, Efia Odo, and Kalybos have congratulated her on the new achievement. “Soar Higher Superstar,” read a comment directed at Gyakie. “Go gurllllllll. More wins,” added afrisugar. Sony Music West Africa also wrote: “You are making black women around the world so proud and confident. Thank you for that Gyakie.” “Yasss lil Mama Uou made it,” said an excited Misolanie.