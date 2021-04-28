The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, and his family paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at Jubilee House.

They were there to express their appreciation for the presidency’s support when his mother, Gloria Aba Addison, passed on.

Both the President and the Vice President attended the burial service.

The Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei Opare and other high-profile government appointees accompanied the President and his Vice to the burial service.

Kweku Baako was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Isha Baako, his sisters Judy Akosua Larbi Osei and Sabina Chinibuah, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, former EC Chairperson, a relative and other members of the family.

Madam Faustina Nelson and Ade Coker, both family members were also part of the delegation.

Akosua Larbi Akosua Prayerworks Larbi presented three photo albums to the President, Vice President and the Chief of Staff.

The family delegation was led by Abusuapayin George Enninful.

Below are some photos: