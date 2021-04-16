An old photo of ace journalist, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako and his late mother, Gloria Aba Addison has popped up online.

The photo was shared by Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho following her burial on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Sharing the photo, Mr Anyidoho asked for strength from God for Kweku Baako in these hard times.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: Kwaku Baako’s mom was laid to rest yesterday. One day; we shall all kiss the dust. May her soul rest in peace. Stay strong my brother.

The late Gloria Aba Addison passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Tema Maritime Hospital.

A pre-burial service was held in her honour at the Community 7 Tema Joint Church.

The pre-burial was followed by a private interment at the Gethsamane Memorial Gardens.