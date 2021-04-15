President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Bawumia have led a delegation to mourn with ace journalist, Kweku Baako.

This was during the burial of his mother, Madam Gloria Aba Addison.

A pre-burial service was held in her honour at the Community 7 Tema Joint Church.

The pre-burial was followed by a private interment at the Gethsamane Memorial Gardens.

The former Central Regional Chairman of NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former Deputy Secretary for NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, and other high-profile personalities were also in attendance.

The President arrived at the funeral grounds clad in a black suit while Dr Bawumia wore a black smock.

Photos from the solemn ceremony captured the President and his vice exchange pleasantries with the mourners.

Madam Addison passed on on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Maritime Hospital after battling a short illness.

Madam Addison was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.