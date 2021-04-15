Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been spotted at the burial service of the late mother of veteran journalist, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako.

The burial service for Madam Gloria Aba Addison is currently being held at the Community 7 Tema Joint Church.

The journalist took to his Facebook page to post photos of him at the burial service as he mourned with his boss and mentor, Mr Baako.

Anas spotted a black Jalabiya with a Burberry embroidery in front and neck as he covered his face with his usual beaded mask.

In another photo, the award winning investigative journalist was seen filing past the mortal remains of Madam Addison.

Madam Addison passed on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Maritime Hospital after battling a short illness.

Madam Addison was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.