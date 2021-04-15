Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic says she would want to get married but wants to get it right once and for all.

According to 45-year-old screen diva, she doesn’t want to have any setbacks or heartbreaks hence would take all the time she wants to settle with her dream man.

She explained in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo that the thought of being married becomes annoying at some point because people placed too much priority on it.

“I respect the institution of marriage as my parents were married till they died, and they had a beautiful relationship.

“The problem is at some point, it begins to annoy you because of how much importance people have placed on it.

“I do want to marry, and I want to get it right once and for all but in honesty we make such a big deal of it and also pressure people into it.

“When they eventually rush into this union, they make mistakes because they were only trying to please people,” she said.

The actress earlier revealed that she’s currently in a relationship with Fidelis Anosike of The Daily Times publisher.

Rita disclosed this when she shared their picture in a matching outfit as she wished her fans ‘Merry Christmas’ in 2020.