

The mother of ace journalist, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has passed on to eternity. She passed on on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Maritime Hospital.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Gordon Asare-Bediako, who works with the New Crusading Guide Newspaper on his Facebook timeline.

This is how Mr Asare-Bediako reported the news about his boss’ mum’s demise:

We regretfully announce the demise of Madam Gloria Aba Addison, the biological mother of Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, Publisher and on-leave Editor – in-Chief of The New Crusading GUIDE newspaper.

Her sad departure occured on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Tema Maritime Hospital after battling a short illness.

We warmly express our sincerest condolences to Kweku Baako, his siblings and the entire family as they mourn their beloved mum.

We plead with the public to respect their privacy as you all extend condolences in these trying times.

Rest peacefully in the bossom of the Lord Mama, he said.

The Tema Community 2 Residence of Maa Aba, Aunty Gloria as she was variously known, has been besieged with mourners but a source said: “We’re in COVID-19 times so it’s not healthy to receive large numbers of people at the same time.”

Madam Addison was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

