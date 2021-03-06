The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, is urging the national under 20 football team, the Black Satellites to aim for victory in the African Under 20 Cup of Nations finals against Uganda this evening in Mauritania.

The Black Satellites will aim at winning Ghana’s fourth title in the competition, and the crucial game, coincidentally, is being played on Ghana’s 64th Independence anniversary day.

In a surprise video message to the team ahead of the game, Mr Ussif said the ongoing celebration should give team members the needed motivation to bring the cup home.

“Fortunately for us, today happens to be our Independence Day anniversary. As you go into this match, I know you will have the same spirit as our forefathers who fought and toiled to get us independence,” he stressed.

“Go into this match and represent us with the same spirit and lift high the flag of Ghana. I know you are going to make us proud and bring this trophy home as an independence day gift to Ghanaians,” the Sports Minister added.

Mr Ussif also assured the Black Satellites of the country’s support and prayers ahead of the finals.

“The whole country is behind you; the President His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo is behind you, the Vice President and the religious community are also praying for you.

“You have already made us proud by reaching the finals. Make us more proud by bringing the trophy home.”

Ghana first won the African Under 20 Afcon in 1993 before winning two more titles in 1999 and 2009.