Social media influencers are campaigning for actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, to be given a less harsh punishment.

With the hashtag ‘#FreeAkuapemPoloo’, social media users such as Sarkodie, Efya, Hajia For Real, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and other Ghanaians have flooded social media to ask for a non-custodial sentence for the actress.

Their pleas follow the actress’s conviction by a Circuit Court over naked pictures she took and shared of herself and son.

Akuampem Poloo risks serving jail time of up to three years and in addition pay a fine not exceeding ¢6,000 on, Friday, April 16, when the Accra Circuit Court announces the punishment it intends to hand her for publication of obscene materials and engaging in domestic violence.

After months of court proceedings, she has been remanded into custody to undergo a pregnancy test before her sentencing.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, the actress pleaded guilty to all three charges and was convicted on her own plea by the court presided over by Christina Cann.

Social media users have set in motion a campaign asking that she is freed.

Below are some of the comments from social media:

I think it’s a little harsh to separate a child from the mum just because of pictures taken … would want to plead with the law to pardon our sister 🙏🏾 #FreeAkuapemPoloo — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 15, 2021

People really love akuapem poloo. She’s a free spirit and has encountered some bad luck in life. She doesn’t have bad intentions behind her mistakes. I don’t know her too well but I know she means well. I hope she comes out on top after this short-come. #FreeAkuapemPolo — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) April 15, 2021

I beg you people in the name of God..

I believe it will do poloo more harm than Good..

Her son and mother will even suffer More if she’s Sent to Jail… #ForgiveAkuapemPoloo #FreeAkuapemPoloo pic.twitter.com/9nICU2Gki7 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) April 15, 2021

Yawa people arresting a single mother who’s out here hustling for her son , enyimguase fo #FreeAkuapemPolo pic.twitter.com/ZINtcJEsse — LOGOS II 💿🚢🇬🇭 OUT NOW (@PAPPYKOJO) April 15, 2021

Please temper justice with mercy 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.

Rosemond brown it is well we are with U in prayers #FreeAkuapemPoloo pic.twitter.com/0N7dN0OOhP — iOna reine (@ionareine) April 14, 2021

TRENDING : Ghanaian Comedian , DKB Angrily Descends On NGO Spearheading The Prosecution Of Akuapem Poloo Over Inappropriate Photoshoot -GhArticles#FreeAkuapemPoloo #MercyForAkuapemPoloo pic.twitter.com/HGBGmV7fI7 — Ghana News Place 🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@gharticles) April 14, 2021