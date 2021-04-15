Social media influencers are campaigning for actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, to be given a less harsh punishment.
With the hashtag ‘#FreeAkuapemPoloo’, social media users such as Sarkodie, Efya, Hajia For Real, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and other Ghanaians have flooded social media to ask for a non-custodial sentence for the actress.
Their pleas follow the actress’s conviction by a Circuit Court over naked pictures she took and shared of herself and son.
Akuampem Poloo risks serving jail time of up to three years and in addition pay a fine not exceeding ¢6,000 on, Friday, April 16, when the Accra Circuit Court announces the punishment it intends to hand her for publication of obscene materials and engaging in domestic violence.
After months of court proceedings, she has been remanded into custody to undergo a pregnancy test before her sentencing.
Subsequently, on Wednesday, the actress pleaded guilty to all three charges and was convicted on her own plea by the court presided over by Christina Cann.
Social media users have set in motion a campaign asking that she is freed.
