Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has got teeming fans talking after he posed with Gabby Otchere-Darko.

The artiste took to his Twitter page to release photos with the New Patriotic Party stalwart which spotted them in an airplane.

Though their meeting could have been a coincidence, Stonebwoy in his caption indicated they were off to Las Vegas for a board meeting.

In strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols, they both had on their nose masks with Mr Otchere-Darko clad in a white shirt and Khaki trousers.

Stonebwoy, on the other hand, was spotted in black trousers and hoodie as they both relax in their seats.

The photos, which are fast circulating, have garnered massive love from fans and followers who have sighted them.

