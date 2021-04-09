A young man who recently graduated from a university in Nigeria, Anambra State University, now called Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, died few days after speaking about death.

He died in a fatal car crash, several reports confirmed.

This has surprised social media users, especially his friends who said they never believed it when the news got to them.

Kamsi, who graduated in February 2021, made a post during the recent Easter Festivities – wishing his friends a happy holiday season.

Subsequently, in a post that preached against the LGBTQ community, Kamsi sharing his view said: “Once the remedy to death is found that’s the end.”

He said this while reacting to a comment from HG2films about men marrying men, without fearing God.

Friends have gone on Facebook to mourn him following his sudden demise.