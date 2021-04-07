Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Bernard Don Bortey, has opened up on claims that he used Juju at the peak of his career in the Ghana premier league in the early 2000s.

According to him, his excellence on the ball and goal scoring prowess are hereditary.

As someone born into a family full of footballers, Don Bortey said his skills and talent were natural hence he didn’t need Juju to play the game.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, he said people saw him with a white mouse and interpreted it to mean that he uses ‘juju’.

The footballer said he had subsequently been accused of worshipping and giving the said mouse schnapps but insisted that all the rumours were untrue.

Origin of the white mouse

“That white mouse was given to me as a gift by one player called Shepherd. That guy used to cover his lamp with the Ghana flag anytime he played because he was a herdsman and loved animals.

“He told me about the white mouse that one white man gave to him but when I heard about it, I was astonished since I hadn’t come across one before. He promised to show it to me but when he brought it, he gifted it to me,’’ he narrated.

Don Bortey revealed he couldn’t keep the animal for even two days as it died before the next morning as a result of heat in his car.

“I don’t understand why in our part of the world, it’s like that. When Messi and Maradona scored goals with their hands, people tagged them as exceptional players but Don Bortey does same and it is attributed to Juju,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Don Bortey said he isn’t bothered by what people say about him since no matter who you are, people talk about you.

Don Bortey played for the national under 17 team, the Black Starlets of Ghana, in 1999, had 7 caps for the Black Stars, and played in the Ghana Premier League from 2000 to 2013.