An uncle of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah, who was murdered near the Great Lamptey Mills School at Kasoa in the Central Region, has explained why the boy cannot be buried according to Islamic tradition.

It is expected that Ishmael being the son of Muslim parents will be buried per Islamic traditions.

However, speaking to Kwesi Asempa on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Akilelu said all efforts to have the deceased buried have proved futile.

Explaining the reason behind the difficulty, he said the Police have urged them to hold on because they need to conduct autopsy on the body before it can be released.

“Yesterday, when we went to court, we were hoping to get our boy’s body released to us for burial according to Islamic tradition since we are Muslims. The Police said they are still investigating the matter and have to conduct an autopsy before they can release it.

“We are very worried about the development because we need to bury him within 24 hours per our traditions but it is unfortunate the body is still at the morgue,” he said.

This notwithstanding, Mr Akilelu said they respect the laws of the country and as such will wait, adding however that they hope the investigations will be swift with justice served.

The Ofaakor District Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded into police custody the two teenagers who allegedly committed the crime.

The two suspects, Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas King, 18 on Saturday, April 3, lured and killed Ishmael in an uncompleted building.

Their remand is to allow the police to conduct more investigations into the matter.

Listen to Mr Akilelu in the audio below: