A photo of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah, who was murdered by two of his friends at Coca-Cola, near the Great Lamptey Mills School, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region, has popped up on social media.

In the photo, the boy was seen standing close to a woman as both pose for the camera.

The boy was seen dressed in an ash-coloured kaftan and stood beside an elderly woman who wore a hijab.

The woman, seated on a chair beside her, had her right hand on the chest of the boy who gave off a little smile.

Two teenagers allegedly lured the boy into an uncompleted building under the guise of selling him a video game and in the process, allegedly hit his neck with a club and later cement blocks, until he died.

The two were arrested for allegedly murdering the 10-year-old boy for rituals in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

The deceased was found dead in an uncompleted building at Kasoa Lamptey in the same municipality.

They have since been remanded into police custody to reappear on April 20.

