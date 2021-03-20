Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has played beautifully with his children, Jidula, and Janam Satekla, in an adorable video.

In the video shared by Jidula, Stonebwoy is seen carrying the two children in both arms and moving them in a circular motion.

READ ALSO:

The children got so excited that they laughed while enjoying their father spending time with them.

They were playing in their plush living room as seen in the video.