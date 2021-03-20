Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has said Bernard Allotey Jacobs and Samuel Koku Anyidoho are not real and core party members.

According to him, the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC and former Deputy General Secretary of the party only came to serve some big wigs in the party.

But in one way or the way, they had some soft spots for individuals and therefore became so-called NDC members.

“Allotey and Koku are not real NDC members and so we don’t have to entertain them. They only came into the party after their service and later had soft spots for individuals in the party. We won’t entertain them,” he said.

Allotey Jacobs, Former Central Regional Chairman, NDC

Mr Nukpenu made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday following the suspension of the duo from the party.

To him, the two, being national executives in the party, were just by default of delegates not knowing the right thing to be done at that particular time and giving mandates to such elements (Koku and Allotey).

“Koku and Allotey even becoming executives of the party was a challenge. They were elements of no use that got the opportunity by default from the kind of congress we do in electing leaders. They don’t even deserve to be constituency executives,” he lashed out.

Mr Nukpenu said the suspended members are not above the constitution and so they need to be dealt with because they flouted article 46 of the NDC constitution.