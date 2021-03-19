A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has asked the current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, to step down if he cannot uphold the party’s constitution.

His comments come after Mr Ofosu-Ampofo dismissed his earlier suggestions that he, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, should take over the leadership of the party from former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Ofoso-Ampofo said the presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2020 elections is still relevant to the matter.

In a radio interview, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said: “Yes, the National Chairman becomes the leader of the party when we don’t have a flagbearer and we are not going into an election but John Mahama is very key, his influence, he managed to garner six million votes plus for the NDC.

“Our Founder, President Rawlings is no more and John Mahama is the only former President from the NDC who is alive. He is our immediate past flagbearer of the party, he is a former President, per our constitution he is a member of the Council of Elders and so Koku Anyidoho should not tell us what we should do.”

He further said the leadership of the party will heed calls from supporters to take further actions against Mr Anyidoho and former Central Regional Chair of the party, Mr Jacobs who have all been suspended from the party.

Reacting to these comments in a tweet, Mr Anyidoho, who is a former Director of Communications at the Presidency under the Mills administration, said: “Very relevant portion of the NDC’s constitution: Facts are facts! People should drop the hubris and speak to the NDC’s constitution.

“Truth shall ALWAYS triumph over lies!!! If Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is scared of upholding the NDC’s constitution; he can respectfully step aside.”

