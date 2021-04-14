President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday signed the book of condolence opened for the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip at the British High Commission in Accra.

The President said Prince Philip’s life “had a positive impact on us in Ghana”.

“Prince Over 750,000 young Ghanaians have benefitted from the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, the great initiative he established in 1956, sixty-five (65) years ago, to unearth talents amongst young people the world over” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the late Duke of Edinburgh for his contribution in the construction of Head of State Award Scheme administrative office in Ghana.

“His place in Ghanaian history is secure, and we appreciate very much his contact with us” the President added.

The former Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip who was married to Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on April 9, aged 99.

This unfortunate incident followed several visits by Prince Philip to the St Bartholomew hospital for heart treatment.

He left behind four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.