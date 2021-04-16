A 37-year-old motor rider has crushed to death at Kintampo in the Bono East Region as a result of wrongful overtaking.

Sidi Bukari was riding on an Apsonic motorbike with registration number, M-20-NR 7021 when the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 24, 2021.

Bukari was said to be overtaking a tricycle and in the process, lost control of the steering bar and collided with the Hyundai accent private car at the offside lane of the road.

According to police investigators, the Hyundai vehicle with registration number GE9789-13 was from Mo-Line towards Brigade Kintampo with one other person on board.

READ ALSO:





On reaching a section of the road at Mo-Line on Kintampo Municipal Assembly motor road, the rider veered into the lane of the vehicle leading to the crash.



The motorist sustained various degrees of injuries and was rushed to Kintampo Municipal Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



His body has since been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.