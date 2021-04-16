Princess Fathia Nkrumah, one of the granddaughters of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has released beautiful photos of herself on social media.

The photos were released in celebration of Princess Fathia’s birthday on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Fathia who is the daughter of Kwame Nkrumah’s last child, Dr Sekou Nkrumah, just turned 25 years old and decided to flood social media with her beauty.

READ ALSO:

In the first of many photos, Princess Fathia wore a peach and burgundy coloured dress with a fascinator to match.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “Starting off my 25th birthday with good news, love and joy in abundance! “I am forever grateful to the universe for granting me the life she has and for allowing me to explore every facet of my being while still being in alignment with my true purpose.

“In the words of Yung Baby Tate, “I am healthy, I am wealthy I am rich, I am that b**** I am gonna go get that bag And I am not gonna take your sh** I am protected, well respected I’m a queen, I’m a dream I do what I wanna do And I’m who I wanna be ‘Cause I am me.” “I have never felt more happy to be me and more in love with my soul than in this moment, here is to 25: the year to thrive! .”