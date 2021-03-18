Dr Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has shared an old but beautiful photo of his late mother which has got many talking.

Sharing the photo, Dr Nkrumah, who seems to have missed his parents, said he saw the picture for the first time and thought to share it with the world.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: Beautiful Fathia

The photo has since attracted massive reaction on social media.

Madam Fathia was a very young wife and mother of three very young children when her husband was overthrown in Ghana’s first successful military coup on February 24, 1966.

Dr Nkrumah also posted a photo of his father, the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah with the caption: Osagyefo.