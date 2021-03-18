Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, has announced a new sponsorship deal with an online ticketing giant, Ticketlake.

According to the club, the deal will last three seasons, adding that it will be the official matchday ticketing partner.

Kotoko, in a statement, was optimistic Ticketlate will lead their ticket digitisation drive when they start admitting football fans into the stadium.

“The mutually benefiting deal makes Ticketlake the official ticketing partner for Asante Kotoko SC and will play a major role in our post-COVID19 digitisation drive of matchday ticketing,’’ the statement read.

The partnership is formed on the strength of the supporters of the club who are required to patronise tickets from the company.

