Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have completed the signing of Brazilian forward, Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year-deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

Silva de Morais has had previous stints with Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF (Sweden).

The former Fluminese forward will team up with fellow Brazilian playmaker, Fabio Gama at the club.

M I C H A E L V I N I C I U S Silva de Morais is a Porcupine Warrior⚡️



The Brazilian forward formerly of Fluminense (Brazil) , Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF (Sweden) joins us on a two-and-a-half year deal 📝https://t.co/HFqNI1A6Mo#AKSC #MichaelVinicius pic.twitter.com/8s2GXT1hu1 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) March 17, 2021

Silva de Morais becomes the second Brazilian to join the club in the ongoing football season.

However, he becomes the fourth Brazilian to sign for Kotoko in the last 15 years and the number five to join a Ghana premier league club following Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013 for the Porcupines and Lozano Silva for Hearts of Oak in 2016 and currently Fabio Gama Dos Santos.