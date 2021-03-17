The Sefwi Wiawso Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old woman and four other people who attempted to steal twin babies.

The incident occurred at Sefwi Punikrom in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The suspects are Paulina Owusu, 26, who is believed to have led the gang, Stephen Owusu, 32, Sampson Addai, 33, Haruna Yusif, 36, and one other.

The Wiawso Police Commander, DSP Christopher Darkey, who confirmed the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said on 14th March, the police received intelligence that the woman, who happens to be their leader, asked the men to go to the town and steal the twins.

He said the woman, prior to the act, went to the area where the mother and her twins were to sell fish though they had not seen her there before.

However, some people, who saw the gestures of the woman as suspicious, raised an alarm because she was always seen in that particular house though the victim refused to buy from her.

DSP Darkey said they laid ambush after a tip-off that some suspected child thieves had planned to steal Abena Owusua’s twin babies at Sefwi Punikrom.

He said luck eluded the suspects who had come to the house to steal the babies.

The twin babies

The suspects, sensing danger, tried to escape but one person was arrested.

Later, the other four were also arrested.

DSP Darkey said after the arrest the suspects confirmed they were hired by the lady among them to steal the babies for her.

The police also said the incident was the second time the main suspect had been involved in stealing children.

The suspects are currently on remand in the Wiawso District Police cells and will re-appear in two weeks.