A joint burial for the 13 children, who drowned while swimming at the Apam beach in the Central Region, has been held.

Ministers of State, parents, chiefs, pastors, opinion leaders and classmates of the victims were all present to perform the final funeral rites of their loved ones.

A total of 11 bodies were lined up at the forecourt of St Luke’s Catholic Hospital for the mourners to pay their last respects.

As part of the rites, teachers from their various schools came with the registers for their names to be marked out.

Emotions were very high during the burial rites and funeral ceremony led by the Gomoa Traditional Council.

Ahead of the burial service, the Gomoa Akyemepim Traditional Council performed rituals to appease the gods of the land.

The kids have finally been laid to rest in a private cemetery at Apam, where their graves were dug in a row.

Below are some photos:

